Sacrificer (I Declare War) Premiere New Video For "Pale Horse" From New EP "Live From The End Of The World"

Sacrificer (I Declare War) premiere a new music video for "Pale Horse", taken from their new live EP "Live From The End Of The World", available now on all major streaming platforms.





Comment the group of the EP:

“The live music scene was rocked by the global pandemic of 2020. We had been preparing a set of material from our first 2 EPs that we were really happy with, however since we were unable to share this music with you live, we decided to record a live EP and accompanying video.

The EP is titled “Live From The End Of The World” and is due 9/18/2020. The single is titled “Pale Horse“, and the full video will release here on our facebook page 9/11/2020.

Thank you all for your support and encouragement over these difficult months. We truly appreciate it. We have been working on a new album, and have many of the songs written, but details are scarce at this point. We want to take our time and make something really memorable and worthwhile.

Stay tuned more details to come!”