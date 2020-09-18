Evildead Releases New Lyric Video "The Descending"
American thrash metal veterans Evildead has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "The Descending," the first taste of their new album, "United $tate$ Of Anarchy." You can check it out below. "United $tate$ Of Anarchy" is set to be released on October 30th through SPV/Steamhammer and will be the group's first full length album of new material since 1991's, "The Underworld."
