Brave The Cold Debuts New Music Video "Hallmark Of Tyranny"

Brave The Cold, led by longtime Napalm Death axeman Mitch Harris, have released their first-ever music video, the confrontational "Hallmark Of Tyranny," from their debut album "Scarcity." Joined by Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren, the track is an attack on overreaching governments - highlighting financial superpowers, forced vaccines, targeted false flag operations and frequency harnessing of the masses to achieve a one-world government.

"Although it may sound doom and gloom," says Harris, "It’s meant for a positive outcome from creative efforts inspiring change. Inspiration through art is essential in our world, with our need for social interaction, adaptation, individualism and personal transformation. If Brave The Cold doesn’t get your attention, WHAT WILL? It’s time to WAKE THE FUCK UP!"

Watch the video below.