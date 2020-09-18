Rose Tattoo Announces "One In A Lifetime" European Tour Dates
"All I need is a rock 'n' roll band and somewhere new to play" is one line from "Rock 'n' Roll Outlaw," the first song on the album with which the Australians Rose Tattoo made their eponymous and angry debut. Today, more than 40 years later, neither the songs, nor the legendary album, nor the joy of playing and the curiosity for new stages have diminished.
Due to the most loyal followers still standing in front of the European stages, Rose Tattoo have just announced their Once In A Lifetime European Tour 2021, including a bunch of new dates adding up to already rescheduled 2020 shows. The tour will run through Europe in summer 2021 including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, UK and Switzerland.
The tour dates are as follows:
July
2 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie*
3 - Colombier-Saugnieu, France - Plane’R Fest
4 - Paris, France - La Cigale*
6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
8 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul*
9 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
12 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
13 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller*
15 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
16 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark*
17 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock Am Stück
19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall*
20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457*
25 - Ulm, Germany - Roxy*
26 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal*
28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
30 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus
* rescheduled date
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Rose Tattoo Announces European Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.