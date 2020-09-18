Rose Tattoo Announces "One In A Lifetime" European Tour Dates

"All I need is a rock 'n' roll band and somewhere new to play" is one line from "Rock 'n' Roll Outlaw," the first song on the album with which the Australians Rose Tattoo made their eponymous and angry debut. Today, more than 40 years later, neither the songs, nor the legendary album, nor the joy of playing and the curiosity for new stages have diminished.

Due to the most loyal followers still standing in front of the European stages, Rose Tattoo have just announced their Once In A Lifetime European Tour 2021, including a bunch of new dates adding up to already rescheduled 2020 shows. The tour will run through Europe in summer 2021 including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, UK and Switzerland.

The tour dates are as follows:

July

2 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie*

3 - Colombier-Saugnieu, France - Plane’R Fest

4 - Paris, France - La Cigale*

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

8 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul*

9 - Kiel, Germany - Pumpe

11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

12 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

13 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller*

15 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

16 - Osnabrück, Germany - Hydepark*

17 - Fritzlar, Germany - Rock Am Stück

19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall*

20 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

21 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

24 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457*

25 - Ulm, Germany - Roxy*

26 - Nürnberg, Germany - Löwensaal*

28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

30 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturhaus

* rescheduled date