Sodom Reveals New Album "Genesis XIX" Artwork And Tracklisting

Band Photo: Sodom (?)

German thrash metal legends Sodom has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their forthcoming new album, "Genesis XIX," both of which can be seen below. The album was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and will be released on November 27th. The cover artwork was illustrated again by Joe Petagno.

"Genesis XIX" will be released as a CD DigiPak version, 2LP gatefold version, exclusive bundle versions with mask (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream through SPV/Steamhammer here



The tracklisting is as follows:

1. Blind Superstition

2. Sodom & Gomorrah

3. Euthanasia

4. Genesis XIX

5. Nicht mehr mein Land

6. Glock'n'Roll

7. The Harponeer

8. Dehumanized

9. Occult Perpetrator

10. Waldo & Pigpen

11. Indoctrination

12. Friendly Fire