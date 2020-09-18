Sodom Reveals New Album "Genesis XIX" Artwork And Tracklisting
Band Photo: Sodom (?)
German thrash metal legends Sodom has revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their forthcoming new album, "Genesis XIX," both of which can be seen below. The album was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and will be released on November 27th. The cover artwork was illustrated again by Joe Petagno.
"Genesis XIX" will be released as a CD DigiPak version, 2LP gatefold version, exclusive bundle versions with mask (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream through SPV/Steamhammer here
The tracklisting is as follows:
1. Blind Superstition
2. Sodom & Gomorrah
3. Euthanasia
4. Genesis XIX
5. Nicht mehr mein Land
6. Glock'n'Roll
7. The Harponeer
8. Dehumanized
9. Occult Perpetrator
10. Waldo & Pigpen
11. Indoctrination
12. Friendly Fire
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cryptosis Signs With Century Media Records
- Next Article:
Diamond Head Re-Records "Lightning To The Nations"
0 Comments on "Sodom Reveals New Album Details"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.