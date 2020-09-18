Accept To Release New Single "The Undertaker" In October; New Album To Follow

Band Photo: Accept (?)

Accept are back! The German kingpins of heavy metal will release new single "The Undertaker" on October 2nd 2020 via Nuclear Blast, accompanied by a brilliant video. The track is the first insight into their new studio album. More details will be revealed on this in due course.

The single will be a 2-track featuring a previously unreleased live version of "Life's A Bitch" recorded in Oulu, Finland in 2019. It will be released digitally as well as via limited edition 7" vinyl in three colours, each limited to 300 copies. Colours are gold, white-marbled for Europe and red for the US.

"The Undertaker" is a catchy mid-tempo number with an eerie build that seeps into your skull, accompanied by stirring vocals from front man Mark Tornillo. According to Wolf Hoffmann, the piece is one of the most notable and brilliant pieces on the upcoming album. The track is sure to deliver some memorable live moments!

The single and album were recorded in Nashville, USA. At the mixing desk was once again British master producer Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Megadeth etc.) who has been responsible for the magnificent studio sound of Accept since 2010.