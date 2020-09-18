Kingdom Of Giants Uploads New Visualizer Video "Blue Dream"

California-based metal band Kingdom of Giants have shared "Blue Dream," their newest single from upcoming album "Passenger" today alongside a new cinematic visualizer. This latest look at the upcoming full-length follows previously released tracks "Sync," "Side Effect," and "Wayfinder." You can check out the clip below.

On their latest single, Kingdom of Giants shares, "We are excited to announce our new single, ‘Blue Dream’ featuring our good friend Michael Barr. 10 years ago we shared the stage together on both our first ever tours and it feels like a very full circle moment to finally have him on one of our songs, especially one of our favorite tracks."