Growth Reveals Debut Album "The Smothering Arms Of Mercy" Details

Australian metal trio Growth are to release their debut LP, "The Smothering Arms Of Mercy," on 4th December, via Australia’s progressive music specialists Wild Thing Records.

In celebration of the news, the band have streamed their first single, "Something Follows," which you can check out below.

Growth will release a trilogy of albums that explore the very human aspects of connection, trauma, despair, and the fragility of hope.

Even the strongest pillar caves. Even the iron heart shatters. Growth's debut release, "The Smothering Arms Of Mercy," is the first in their narrative trilogy that details in honesty the extremity of recovery from mental illness. Mercy delivers a ferocious depiction of suffering, designed to draw the listener in with the Barnes brothers' paralysing and traumatic vision, suffocating and vulnerable all at once.

Self-recorded, produced and engineered in Australia, with drums engineered by Troy McCosker (Ne Obliviscaris),and mixed & mastered by Fredrik Nordstrom (Opeth) in Gothenburg, Sweden, the landscape presented in "Mercy" is nightmarish-dense with jarring time signatures, grinding abrasiveness, and wistful post-metal passages, and led by the visceral howling of vocalist Luke Frizon detailing a vivid story of hope and loss drawn directly from lived experience.

Luke Frizon delves deep in to 'Something Follows'' meaning:

"There's a crucial moment in this album I wanted to get across here. Our figure in this has realised they are losing in a pursuit they don't understand-some force seeks to devour them. When in a state of despair, we find ourselves snared by the ideas it brings forward-punitive, brutal, painful. Quietly enraged by that pain, awash in the injustice of it all-the most awful outcome is when we fuse that rage with that suffering. The force lurking around the corner in this case is the end. Now, that's not where you want to be. Something Follows shows us what our figure will be faced with when forced to reach that decision either to collapse, or make one last push to break through."

Tracklisting:

1. Cigarette Burns

2. The Treatment For Melancholy

3. Fortress Of Flesh And Bone

4. Our Lady Of The Hanging Heart

5. Lead Us To Our Glorious Times

6. Darkly, It Tightens Its Grip

7. Soul Rot

8. Something Follows

9. Gird Your Loved In Armour While Yet You Wither