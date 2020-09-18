Benediction Posts New Music Video "Stormcrow" Online

Legendary death metal pioneers Benediction from Birmingham, UK release their second single "Stormcrow" today. "In many cultures the crow is seen as a harbinger of doom and a bad omen - this song deals with that," Dave Ingram comments.

The video was shot on abandoned wasteland somewhere in the outskirts of Sheffield, in the North of England. Directed by Dan Hart / Light Engine Films.

Darren Brookes says: "'Stormcrow' was a particularly difficult but enjoyable video to shoot. As anyone who’s done one will know, it’s take after take after take, and as you can see it was a blisteringly hot day too. We did have passers by, joggers, dog walkers and they were stopping to check out what was going on and that’s the closest we’ve managed to a live gig this year!"

"Scriptures" the first new album since 2008 (produced by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studio in England) will be released on October 16th , 2020 via Nuclear Blast.