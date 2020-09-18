Nuclear Releases New Single "Facing Towards You"

Chilean metal outfit Nuclear has announced the release of "Facing Towards You", the first single from their new album "Murder Of Crows."

After five years of silence, the band returns with a new album which will be released through Black Lodge Records/Sound Pollution on November 13, 2020.

The band stated about the new single: "It was very difficult choosing the first single, but we think ’Facing Towards You‘ represents pretty much the spirit of the new album. It is simple, fast and brutal, just a little glimpse of what‘s to come."