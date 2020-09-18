Corrupt Moral Altar Premiere New Song & Music Video "You Smell Expensive" From Upcoming New EP "Patiently Waiting for Wonderful Things"

Corrupt Moral Altar - featuring Napalm Death live guitarist John Cooke - premiere a new song and music video titled "You Smell Expensive". The song is taken from their upcoming new EP "Patiently Waiting for Wonderful Things", which will be out in stores on APF Records 27th November 2020.

Check out now "You Smell Expensive" below.

Tells Cooke:

“As the planet feels like it has become more brutal and surreal we offer a song to echo those sentiments: a nightmarish kaleidoscope of media confusion, normal people trying to be kind in a cruel world while fantasizing of its demise and the smell of certain political leaders. Presented for your consideration, ‘You Smell Expensive.'”