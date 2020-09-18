My Death Belongs To You Premiere New Song "Tomorrow is the last day" From Upcoming New Album "The world seems to be fading"
My Death Belongs To You premiere a new song entitled "Tomorrow is the last day", taken from their upcoming new album "The world seems to be fading", which will be released by Funere on October 10th.
Check out now "Tomorrow is the last day" below.
