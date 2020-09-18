Alpha Wolf Premiere NSFW Music Video “Restricted (R18+)”

Alpha Wolf premiere a new NSFW music video for their song “Restricted (R18+)“. The band had director Ed Reiss helm the video and offers the below warning for it:

"The following clip contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, including scenes of assault, violence and suicide. Viewer discretion is advised."





Alpha Wolf’s new effort “A Quiet Place To Die” will drop next Friday, September 25th through Greyscale Records/SharpTone Records.

Says frontman Lochie Keog of the song:

“‘Restricted‘ is about selfishly bearing the burden and weight of something terrible that’s happened to someone you love. While you struggle with feelings of helplessness and the inability to protect those you care about, your mind wanders and fixates on exacting revenge so brutal and heinous that you can no longer differentiate between the monsters out there, and the one inside yourself.”

Adds guitarist Scott Simpson:

“The main ideas for this song were started when Mitch came down for a writing session in my studio. We knew we wanted to push the boundaries of how heavy we could take Alpha Wolf. As it came together musically we knew it was heading in that direction, but as soon the vocals were added onto the track it just went to that next level, and fast became a favourite of everyone in the band.”