Deftones Premiere New Song & Music Video “Genesis”
Band Photo: Deftones (?)
Deftones premiere their new song “Genesis“, you can stream a new official music video for it below. It’s the second advance track to be arrive from the group’s impending ninth studio release “Ohms“, which is scheduled to drop next Friday, September 25th.
