Dry Kill Logic Premiere New Single “Don’t See Ghosts”
Dry Kill Logic are back with a new track called “Don’t See Ghosts“. For the time being the group plan to continue releasing singles over the months to come.
Comments singer Cliff Rigano:
“We’ve always tried to write songs that come from a personal place, but frame them in a way that can be interpreted to mean something different and unique to each listener. ‘Don’t See Ghosts‘ was recorded last year, right after we put out ‘Vices,’ but we were unsure of when to release it. After looking at the lyrics recently, the song actually started to mean something different to us as well, and we realized that this was the right time to put it out.”
