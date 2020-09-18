"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Dry Kill Logic Premiere New Single “Don’t See Ghosts”

posted Sep 18, 2020 at 2:36 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Dry Kill Logic

Band Photo: Dry Kill Logic (?)

Dry Kill Logic are back with a new track called “Don’t See Ghosts“. For the time being the group plan to continue releasing singles over the months to come.


Comments singer Cliff Rigano:

“We’ve always tried to write songs that come from a personal place, but frame them in a way that can be interpreted to mean something different and unique to each listener. ‘Don’t See Ghosts‘ was recorded last year, right after we put out ‘Vices,’ but we were unsure of when to release it. After looking at the lyrics recently, the song actually started to mean something different to us as well, and we realized that this was the right time to put it out.”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Dry Kill Logic Premiere New Single"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 