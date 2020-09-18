Carcass Premiere New Single “The Long And Winding Bier Road”
A second advance track has premiered online taken from Carcass‘ impending EP “Despicable”. It’s titled “The Long And Winding Bier Road” and is streaming for you via YouTube below. The new effort will drop on October 30th.
