Mygrain Posts First Track By Track Video For New Album "V"

posted Sep 17, 2020 at 10:24 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

MyGrain is back! The group's fifth album was recorded with the familiar mastermind Juho Räihä at Soundspiral Audio and will see its daylight on October 2 via Reaper Entertainment.

Today, MyGrain reveal their first track-by-track that will guide you through the songs on their forthcoming album, "V," and will give you some insight of the making of each song on the album. Part 1 is availabel below.

