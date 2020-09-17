Mygrain Posts First Track By Track Video For New Album "V"
MyGrain is back! The group's fifth album was recorded with the familiar mastermind Juho Räihä at Soundspiral Audio and will see its daylight on October 2 via Reaper Entertainment.
Today, MyGrain reveal their first track-by-track that will guide you through the songs on their forthcoming album, "V," and will give you some insight of the making of each song on the album. Part 1 is availabel below.
