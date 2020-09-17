Ayreon Releases New Lyric Video For "Talk Of The Town"

Band Photo: Ayreon (?)

Ayreon will release a brand-new sprawling and epic studio album, "Transitus," on September 25 via Music Theories Recordings. Below is the fourth and final lyric (behind-the-scenes) video before the release, "Talk of the Town."

Says mastermind Arjen Lucassen: "I think this is the most Ayreon-ish track on the album. It features Tom Baker, Paul Manzi, Tommy Karevik and Cammie Gilbert on vocals, and the fantastic instrumentalists Juan van Emmerloot, Joost van den Broek, Patty Gurdy, Jeroen Goossens and Ben Mathot. Oh yeah... and some tall beardy dude provides the comic relief :-) Hope you enjoy it!"