Ayreon Releases New Lyric Video For "Talk Of The Town"
Band Photo: Ayreon (?)
Ayreon will release a brand-new sprawling and epic studio album, "Transitus," on September 25 via Music Theories Recordings. Below is the fourth and final lyric (behind-the-scenes) video before the release, "Talk of the Town."
Says mastermind Arjen Lucassen: "I think this is the most Ayreon-ish track on the album. It features Tom Baker, Paul Manzi, Tommy Karevik and Cammie Gilbert on vocals, and the fantastic instrumentalists Juan van Emmerloot, Joost van den Broek, Patty Gurdy, Jeroen Goossens and Ben Mathot. Oh yeah... and some tall beardy dude provides the comic relief :-) Hope you enjoy it!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Draconian Uploads New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Mygrain Posts "V" Track By Track Video
0 Comments on "Ayreon Releases 'Talk Of The Town' Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.