Draconian Uploads New Lyric Video "Moon Over Sabaoth"

Today, Draconian, the sovereigns of melancholic Gothic Doom Metal and far-reaching lyrics, release their fourth single, "Moon Over Sabaoth", cut from their upcoming studio album, "Under A Godless Veil," out October 30, 2020 via Napalm Records.

The seventh full-length of the Swedish five-piece and second one with talented Heike Langhans on vocal duties, appears exactly five years after Draconian's latest album, "Sovran," and guarantees a complete immersion into the band’s essence. Starting off with a soft guitar intro, Draconian's new single "Moon Over Sabaoth" soon breaks off into Anders Jacobsson’s ghastly growls paired with a stomping doomy rhythm. Complemented by Heike's angelic voice, the vocals will touch deep inside your soul and interweave with stunning melodies and bone-crushing riffs. An artful conceptualized lyric video underlines these atmospheric tunes of melancholic beauty.

Lead guitarist and main composer Johan Ericson comments:

"Moon Over Sabaoth is a perspective song that crawls in towards its end destination. Monotone doom riffing accompanied by some heavy drums. Together with Anders harsh, desperate vocals leading up to an almost anthemic chorus. We stand tall..."