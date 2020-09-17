Burning Witches Posts New Music Video "Circle Of Five" Online

The mighty coven returns! Swiss heavy metal band Burning Witches have today released a music video for their brand new single "Circle of Five." The ladies conquered the studio and recorded this masterpiece accompanied by their new lead guitarist Larissa, who joined them a few weeks ago.

Romana comments: "We are hungry for action and proud to present you with this new song that reflects the band pretty well: its a bit freaky - high on gain and shows that we are a strong unit again! Larissa shows you here why she is the perfect person to play lead axe for us – please give her a warm welcome, she deserves the very best! And now enjoy this new riff-monster 'Circle of Five'!"

Watch the video below.

New witch Larissa adds: "Today is a big day for me, yes it's out! After two productive and amazing days in the studio, here comes the first song and video I recorded with my sisters of Burning Witches. I'm heavily proud to be part of the 'Circle of Five' and the whole great metal family that belongs to the WITCHES. Enjoy and stay metal!!!"

Burning Witches' manager and Destruction front man Schmier comments: "Indeed the circle is now completed with Larissa. It was amazing to see how the girls have been growing throughout the last months! This new song is a strong statement for the next album and the future of this bright shining HM diamond that the girls are! All hail to the WITCHES!"