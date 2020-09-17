Nachtblut Releases New Music Video "Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen"

Nachtblut, a flagship of German dark metal, show off with their gloomy new offering, "Vanitas," out October 2 via Napalm Records, and unleash the third single, "Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen" (engl. My Cruelty Knows No Bounds) to the world, along with a harmoniously conceived music video.

Ever since their debut release, "Das erste Abendmahl" (engl. The First Supper), in 2007, the four-piece has been shaping the dark metal scene with its unique sound. "Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen" is yet another spine-tingling spawn of the band’s unmistakable work: Nachtblut’s third single quickly enfolds its harsh compelling sound of riff driven blast beats, right after the eerie intro. Completed by Askeroth’s pervasive voice, the song draws the listener deeper into their new album "Vanitas."

Nachtblut on the new single:

"Right into your face - our new single and video 'Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen' (My Cruelty Knows No Bounds) is unleashed! The song is a hymn to everyone who's full of hate and wants to see the world burning down. 'Meine Grausamkeit Kennt Keine Grenzen' doesn’t take any prisoners, shows no mercy. Screams and growls, filthy riffs and blast beats will be the support for your anger!"