Kneel Premiere New Song "Watchful" From Upcoming New Album "Ailment"

Kneel - the solo project from multi-instrumentalist and producer Pedro Mau (ex-Kneeldown, Wells Valley) - premiere a new song titled "Watchful". The track is taken from the upcoming debut album "Ailment", which comes out October 16 via Raging Planet and Planet K.

Check out now "Watchful" below.



