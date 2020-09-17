Kneel Premiere New Song "Watchful" From Upcoming New Album "Ailment"
Kneel - the solo project from multi-instrumentalist and producer Pedro Mau (ex-Kneeldown, Wells Valley) - premiere a new song titled "Watchful". The track is taken from the upcoming debut album "Ailment", which comes out October 16 via Raging Planet and Planet K.
Check out now "Watchful" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Kneel Premiere New Song 'Watchful'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.