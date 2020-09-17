Celestial Season Premiere New Song "For Twisted Loveless" From Upcoming New Album "The Secret Teachings"

Nijmegen, The Netherlands-based septet Celestial Season premiere a new song entitled "For Twisted Loveless", taken from their upcoming new album "The Secret Teachings", which will be out in stores October 23rd via Burning World/Roadburn.

Check out now "For Twisted Loveless" below.

Says the band's drummer Jason Köhnen:

“25 years after the release of our classic Solar Lovers album we are incredibly proud to present you a track of our forthcoming new album The Secret Teachings appearing on Burning World Records. We chose for ‘For Twisted Loveless’ as we find its the most representative track off the album, giving you a taste of the variety we have to offer on our new album. We hope you enjoy the music as much as we enjoyed writing the album.”