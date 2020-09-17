Cross Bringer Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "The Signs of Spiritual Delusion"
Cross Bringer premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "The Signs of Spiritual Delusion", which will be out in stores September 18th via Consouling Sounds. The record was tracked at DTH Studio in Moscow and at BuzzyLick Studio in Saint-Petersburg, and was mixed by Luc Ferre in Toulouse, France.
Check out now "The Signs of Spiritual Delusion" in its entirety below.
