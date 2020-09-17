Afterlife Premiere New Single “Wasting Time”

Afterlife premiere their new advance track and visualizer “Wasting Time“, taken from their upcoming new 2020 album.

Tells vocalist Tyler Levenson:

“‘Wasting Time‘ was one of the first songs we wrote when we entered the studio back in March and at that time the world was just a complete mess and quite frankly still is you know? We were all fed up with things and wanted to write something that encapsulated those feelings we were going through at that time. I think ‘Wasting Time‘ is a mood in its own cause we touch on a lot within the album, it’s going to be a great listen when it’s released.”