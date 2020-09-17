Sepultura Premiere New Music Video For “Guardians Of Earth”

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Sepultura premiere a new official music video for “Guardians Of Earth” taken from their latest outing, “Quadra“. The group are planning to go on a Northern America tour next spring with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock joining them as supports.

The dates for that trek will run as follows:

03/06 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/08 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

03/10 Milwaukee, WI – Rave II

03/11 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

03/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

03/13 Detroit, MI – Harpos

03/14 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues

03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

03/18 Toronto, ON – Opera House

03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona Theater

03/20 Boston, MA – Bight Night Live

03/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts

03/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

03/23 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

03/25 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

03/27 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

03/28 Tampa, FL – The Ritz

03/30 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

03/31 Austin, TX – Parish

04/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live

04/02 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

04/03 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

04/05 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse

04/06 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

04/07 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

04/08 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre

04/09 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

04/10 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre