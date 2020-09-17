Sepultura Premiere New Music Video For “Guardians Of Earth”
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Sepultura premiere a new official music video for “Guardians Of Earth” taken from their latest outing, “Quadra“. The group are planning to go on a Northern America tour next spring with Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock joining them as supports.
The dates for that trek will run as follows:
03/06 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
03/07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/08 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
03/10 Milwaukee, WI – Rave II
03/11 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
03/12 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
03/13 Detroit, MI – Harpos
03/14 Chicago, IL – House Of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
03/18 Toronto, ON – Opera House
03/19 Montreal, QC – Corona Theater
03/20 Boston, MA – Bight Night Live
03/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts
03/22 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
03/23 Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues
03/25 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/26 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
03/27 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
03/28 Tampa, FL – The Ritz
03/30 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
03/31 Austin, TX – Parish
04/01 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live
04/02 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
04/03 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
04/05 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse
04/06 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
04/07 San Diego, CA – House Of Blues
04/08 Ventura, CA – Ventura Theatre
04/09 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
04/10 Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Demon Hunter Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Afterlife Premiere New Single "Wasting Time"
0 Comments on "Sepultura Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.