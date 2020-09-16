Demon Hunter Posts New Music Video "Lesser Gods" Online
Christian metal outfit Demon Hunter has posted a new music video online for the song, "Lesser Gods." You can check it out below. The song appears on the band's latest album, "War," which was released in March of last year and is itself a companion album to "Peace," which was released the same day.
