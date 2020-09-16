Skeletal Remains Introduces New Drummer Pierce Williams
On Friday, September 11, Californian death metal band Skeletal Remains celebrated the release of their fourth studio album, "The Entombment Of Chaos." Now, the band introduces its new lineup by performing several songs live in their rehearsal studio.
The band comments: "We’d like to announce that we now have a complete line up again, please help us give a warm welcoming to our new drummer Pierce Williams (Ænigmatum, Torture Rack). We are all very excited to get out there and play this new material for you as soon this pandemic is all over! We would like to send a big thanks to our good friend Charlie Koryn who helped us out in the last couple of months with the new album."
Footage of Skeletal Remains blasting through "Congregation Of Flesh", "Dissectasy" and "Beyond Cremation" with Pierce on drums has been captured by Allen Falcon at Birdcage Studios, and can be viewed below:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Benediction Uploads Second New Album Trailer
- Next Article:
Demon Hunter Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Skeletal Remains Introduces New Drummer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.