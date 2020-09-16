Skeletal Remains Introduces New Drummer Pierce Williams

On Friday, September 11, Californian death metal band Skeletal Remains celebrated the release of their fourth studio album, "The Entombment Of Chaos." Now, the band introduces its new lineup by performing several songs live in their rehearsal studio.

The band comments: "We’d like to announce that we now have a complete line up again, please help us give a warm welcoming to our new drummer Pierce Williams (Ænigmatum, Torture Rack). We are all very excited to get out there and play this new material for you as soon this pandemic is all over! We would like to send a big thanks to our good friend Charlie Koryn who helped us out in the last couple of months with the new album."

Footage of Skeletal Remains blasting through "Congregation Of Flesh", "Dissectasy" and "Beyond Cremation" with Pierce on drums has been captured by Allen Falcon at Birdcage Studios, and can be viewed below: