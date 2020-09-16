Benediction Uploads Second Trailer For New Album "Scriptures"

Legendary Birmingham, UK-based death metal legends, Benediction, will release their eighth full-length studio album, "Scriptures," on October 16 via Nuclear Blast.

Get to know the band in this new video trailer below.

Benediction are without a doubt one of the few remaining originals in the death metal scene and have achieved legendary status through various albums over the years. Until today they love what they do and always do their job without compromise - on record and on stage.

After more than 30 years in the business and 12 years after their last album "Killing Music," Benediction are now back with one of their best releases and play once again in the Death Metal Champions League.