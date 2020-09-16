Nightmare Teases New Single "Divine Nemesis"

French heavy metal veterans Nightmare has posted a teaser online for a new music video named, "Divine Nemesis." You can check it out below. The song will be the third from the band's new album, "Aeternam" to be releaed as a single, following the title track and "Lights On." "Aeternam" will be unleashed on October 2nd through AFM Records.