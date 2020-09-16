Armored Saint Posts New Music Video "Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants" Online

On October 23rd, Armored Saint will release their eighth full-length, Punching The Sky, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single, "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants" (directed and produced by Costin Chioreanu // https://twilight13media.com/), can be viewed below. Additional drone footage was shot by Miluta Flueras, with band performance footage by Vince Edwards. Special thanks to Dan Marinescu.

On Saturday, October 10th at 1PM PST//4PM EST//10PM CET, Armored Saint will host a live record release show online for Punching The Sky. Set to take place at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, CA, Armored Saint will be performing a full set, including 4 new songs from Punching the Sky. Additionally, the band will be answering select questions from fans who submit them via a post on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/thearmoredsaint