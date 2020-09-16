Ancient Thrones (Formerly Abysseral Throne) Reveals New Album "The Veil" Details; Posts New Song "The Soul To Flesh" Online

Ancient Thrones, formerly Abysseral Throne, have a new concept album "The Veil" coming out this year and are teasing fans with the first single "The Soul To Flesh."

More than just a headbanging metal record, "The Veil" ushers in their new image and shows fans their evolution with the first release under the new name. Current fans will be pleasantly surprised and new fans will be intrigued by the familiar melodic material and the upcoming technical and progressive approaches.

Initially very thrashy, the writing for "The Veil" progressed from there into a concept record that intentionally has a beginning, middle, climax, and end with a very cinematic result. Ancient Thrones shares the concept:

"'The Veil' is a 57-minute descent into purgatory. The record subtly follows the 5 stages of grief and the choices we make haunting us into eventual acceptance. It’s about what’s important in life and all we leave behind when we indulge in selfish values. Musically it is a dark passage that digs deeper and becomes more painful as our character discovers more about their past. It’s a concept record broken up into two parts, beginning with a childlike naive perspective in denial and ending with a bittersweet and orchestrated finale into acceptance."

The single "The Soul To Flesh" is the fourth track on the album and tells about the character entering the third stage of grief. This song kicks you in the teeth pretty well out of the gate and ups the frantic pace of the album to a new level. It is just a sliver of what you can expect from the Ancient Thrones forthcoming album.

Recommended for fans of Revocation, Skeletonwitch, and The Red Chord, the unexpected blackened death on "The Veil" is ready for Halloween, coming out on November 6th, 2020.

Track Listing:

1. Transient

2. The Sight of Oblivion

3. The Millionth Grave

4. The Soul to Flesh

5. Viduus (The Veil)

6. Sentient

7. The River of Rain

8. Divided/Dissolve

9. The Infinite Eyes

10. Permanent