Evile Signs With Napalm Records; New Album Expected In 2021
Band Photo: Evile (?)
British thrash metal unit Evile has announced that they have signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.
Since recently announcing some exciting new line-up changes with the talented Ol Drake on vocals/guitar and new member Adam Smith of RipTide as rhythm guitarist, they are now more than ready to drop some new material. Evile are currently in the studio recording the long awaited follow up to their 2013 release "Skull." More exciting news to come in early 2021 ...
Ol Drake, Evile, on the signing:
"We're extremely excited to announce our signing to Napalm Records! We'd heard a lot of great things about Napalm over the years and it's an honor to join the ranks of some excellent bands. EVILE haven't released any music since 2013 so we promise to deliver a crushing thrash metal classic which I believe will surprise everyone; even the die-hard "Grave" fans. As previously announced, Matt is unfortunately no longer a part of the band, so I've taken over on vocal duties while remaining on lead guitar too. Also, please welcome our newest member, Adam Smith of RipTide, on rhythm guitar. We begin recording with producer and engineer Chris Clancy on September 17 at Andy Sneap's Backstage Studios. We can't wait for you to hear what we have in store!"
Sebastian Münch, A&R and Product Manager Napalm Records:
"I am super excited to work with Ol Drake and my favorite British thrash metal band Evile. I've been a fan since "Enter The Grave”, and the new demos I've already listened to sound simply amazing! Expect a monster of an album in 2021! Welcome to the Napalm family!"
Evile are:
OL Drake - Vocals & Lead Guitar
Ben Carter – Drums
Joel Graham – Bass
Adam Smith - Rhythm Guitar
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Artillery Announces New Single
- Next Article:
Ancient Thrones Reveals New Album Details
0 Comments on "Evile Signs With Napalm Records"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.