Varg Uploads New Music Video "Fara Til Ránar"

Band Photo: Varg (?)

Today, the wolves of Varg are once again howling the origins of true Pagan Metal, continuing their story of the legendary Viking era. The band has unveiled the third single, "Fara Til Ránar", from their upcoming full-length, "Zeichen" (engl. signs) , to be released on September 18 via Napalm Records.

"Fara Til Ránar” starts off with a captivating chorus, offering a new facet of Varg: The additional vigorous female vocals by Fylgja mirror a perfectly-fitting contrast to Freki’s shattering screams. The third single is a mournful metal ballad featuring the melancholic, captivating saga of the Nordic goddess of the sea, Rán, who uses her net to pull wandering sailors down into her watery grave. The wolves' third audio-visual creates a mystical surrounding in the trademark VARG style, but also includes some additional atmospheric elements.

Singer Freki about the single:

"To us, 'Fára Til Ránar' is one of the songs that represent the 'new' Varg the best way. All eyes here are definitely on Fylgja, our official new band member. She has already appeared on Wolfszeit II, took part as a singer on our last tour and made a huge impact on our development and direction. It felt absolutely right and just like a natural process to officially welcome her into the band. In "Fara Til Ránar" her singing embodies the tempting calls of the sea goddess Rán. With every note, you can feel our heart and soul as well as common dedication for our music. We’ve finally arrived, and "Fara Til Ránar" and Zeichen as a whole are the best proof for that."