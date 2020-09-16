Exclusive

Sinsid Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Enter the Gates"

Norway’s old school metal outfit Sinsid returns with second album “Enter the Gates”, out on September 18. The band have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album. Check it out in its entirety below:

<a href="https://pitchblackrecords.bandcamp.com/album/enter-the-gates">Enter the Gates by SINSID</a>

Originally formed in 2012, Sinsid’s influences include anything from the blues and rock to metal and Viking or thrash but the very core of the band is, unmistakably, traditional heavy metal. The band’s debut came out in 2018 and “Mission From Hell” triumphantly introduced SINSID to the metal world and quickly gained the band a massive new following, with reviews referring to the album as “good old, honest, working class metal” and “couldn’t be more metal if it was hammered over an anvil!”

The band now continues its... mission, as it prepares to unleash its next offering which is yet another fine release of pure old school heavy metal! All the elements that one can expect are there; from the catchy choruses and fist-raising anthemic tunes to the raw hellish vocals and of course that nostalgic 80s vibe throughout.

“Enter the Gates” is out on September 18, on CD and digital as well as vinyl. The vinyl edition will come out in a special orange vinyl and will be limited to 100 numbered copies with each copy also including a download code. The song “Fighting with Fire” is now available for streaming and free download at www.pitchblackrecords.com while its corresponding lyric video has just been released on the band’s YouTube page.

Pre-order links: store.pitchblackrecords.com & pitchblackrecords.bandcamp.com

Album track listing:

1. Rise of Fury

2. Enter the Gates

3. Fighting with Fire

4. Hail to the Gods

5. Point of no Return

6. 666

7. Dawn of Night

8. Roll the Dice

9. Freedom of the Sea

SINSID is:

Terje Singh Sidhu – Vocals

Sten Roger Knutsen – Lead Guitar

Even Håvold – Rhythm Guitar

Grzegorz Urbanski – Bass

Robin Wick – Drums

Facebook