Gelkhammar Premiere New Song "Daughter of the Wind" From Upcoming New Album "The Sword of Gelfiser"
Pantelleria, Italy-based black metal band Gelkhammar premiere a new song called "Daughter of the Wind", taken from their upcoming new album "The Sword of Gelfiser". The effort will be out on November 6th in a limited run of tapes, and digitally via Cossyra Tapes a sub-label of Xenoglossy Productions.
Check out now "Daughter of the Wind" below.
