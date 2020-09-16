Gelkhammar Premiere New Song "Daughter of the Wind" From Upcoming New Album "The Sword of Gelfiser"

Pantelleria, Italy-based black metal band Gelkhammar premiere a new song called "Daughter of the Wind", taken from their upcoming new album "The Sword of Gelfiser". The effort will be out on November 6th in a limited run of tapes, and digitally via Cossyra Tapes a sub-label of Xenoglossy Productions.

Check out now "Daughter of the Wind" below.