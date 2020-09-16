Eighteen Visions Premiere New Song "The Wicked" From Upcoming New EP "Inferno"
Eighteen Visions premiere another new cut from their impending EP, “Inferno“. Following last week’s debut of “Sink” from the outing, the below stream of “The Wicked” has debuted online via Soundcloud.The six-song concept EP will be out in stores October 02 and was inspired by Italian poet Dante Alighieri‘s ‘The Divine Comedy‘.
