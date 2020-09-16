Chamber Premiere New Song "Visions Of Hostility" From Upcoming New Debut Album "Cost Of Sacrifice"

Chamber premiere a new song entitled "Visions Of Hostility", taken from their forthcoming debut album "Cost Of Sacrifice", which will be out in stores this year via Pure Noise Records.

Says guitarist Gabe Manuel of the song:

“‘Visions Of Hostility‘ is definitely one of the most aggressive and direct songs on the record. We wanted to write a song that was shorter and heavier overall to break up the chaos of the first half of the album a little bit. Jacob and I wrote the lyrics together about our similar experiences growing up with absent/abusive fathers.

This is definitely an angrier and more confrontational song than we usually write, and it brings some variety to the otherwise pretty chaotic first half of the LP.”