Nile's 2020 Fall North American Tour Rescheduled To Fall 2021
Nile have rescheduled their 2020 North American fall tour to the fall of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That trek will now - hopefully - hit the below cities on the following dates in 2021:
09/24 Durham, NC – Motorco
09/25 Huntington, WV – V Club
09/26 Reading, PA – Reverb
09/27 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz
09/28 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland
09/29 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland
10/01 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance
10/02 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/03 Quebec City, QC – Imperial
10/04 Montreal, QC – The Fairmount
10/05 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey
10/06 Toronto, ON – Opera House
10/07 London, ON – Call The Office
10/09 Thunder Bay, ON – Crocks
10/11 Regina, SK – The Exchange
10/12 Calgary, AB – The Palace
10/13 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room
10/15 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater
10/16 Nanaimo, BC – The Queens Nanaimo
10/17 Victoria, BC – Upstairs Cabaret
10/19 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
10/20 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
10/21 Bend, OR – Domino Room
10/22 Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
10/23 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Operahouse
10/24 Fresno, CA – Strummers
10/25 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
10/26 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
10/27 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
10/29 Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway
10/30 Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove
10/31 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews
11/02 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze
11/03 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater
11/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge
11/05 Westland, MI – Token Lounge
11/06 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
11/07 Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse
11/09 Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
11/10 New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall at Greasy
11/11 Richmond, VA – Canal Club
11/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/13 Winter Park, FL – The Haven
11/14 West Palm Beach, FL – Kelsey Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Alter Bridge Premiere New Animated Music Video
- Next Article:
Chamber Premiere New Song "Visions Of Hostility"
0 Comments on "Nile's 2020 Fall North American Tour Rescheduled"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.