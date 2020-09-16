Nile's 2020 Fall North American Tour Rescheduled To Fall 2021

Nile have rescheduled their 2020 North American fall tour to the fall of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That trek will now - hopefully - hit the below cities on the following dates in 2021:

09/24 Durham, NC – Motorco

09/25 Huntington, WV – V Club

09/26 Reading, PA – Reverb

09/27 Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

09/28 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland

09/29 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland

10/01 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance

10/02 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/03 Quebec City, QC – Imperial

10/04 Montreal, QC – The Fairmount

10/05 Ottawa, ON – Brass Monkey

10/06 Toronto, ON – Opera House

10/07 London, ON – Call The Office

10/09 Thunder Bay, ON – Crocks

10/11 Regina, SK – The Exchange

10/12 Calgary, AB – The Palace

10/13 Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

10/15 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theater

10/16 Nanaimo, BC – The Queens Nanaimo

10/17 Victoria, BC – Upstairs Cabaret

10/19 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

10/20 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

10/21 Bend, OR – Domino Room

10/22 Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

10/23 Oakland, CA – Oakland Metro Operahouse

10/24 Fresno, CA – Strummers

10/25 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

10/26 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

10/27 West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

10/29 Denver, CO – Herman’s Hideaway

10/30 Lincoln, NE – Royal Grove

10/31 Des Moines, IA – Vaudeville Mews

11/02 Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze

11/03 Milwaukee, WI – Miramar Theater

11/04 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/05 Westland, MI – Token Lounge

11/06 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

11/07 Pittsburgh, PA – The Crafthouse

11/09 Albany, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

11/10 New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall at Greasy

11/11 Richmond, VA – Canal Club

11/12 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

11/13 Winter Park, FL – The Haven

11/14 West Palm Beach, FL – Kelsey Theater