Alter Bridge Premiere New Animated Music Video “Native Son”

Alter Bridge premiere their new stop-motion animated music video for “Native Son“, streaming via YouTube for you below. The video was created by Stefano Bertelli.

In other new the band will release their new EP “Walk The Sky 2.0” on November 06th through Napalm Records. The outing will feature six live tracks and a new song named “Last Rites“, which was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The EP “Walk The Sky 2.0” track listing will run as follows:

01 – “Last Rites”

02 – “Wouldn’t You Rather” (live)

03 – “Pay No Mind” (live)

04 – “Native Son” (live)

05 – “Godspeed” (live)

06 – “In The Deep” (live)

07 – “Dying Light” (live)