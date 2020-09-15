Tungsten Reveals New Album "Tundra" Details

Swedish symphonic metal quartet Tungsten return with their second album, "Tundra," which will be released on November 20th through Arising Empire Records. Celebrating the news, the band have streamed their new single "King Of Shadows," which you can check out below.

Following the success of their debut LP "We Will Rise" (September 2019), Tungsten continue their fine vein of form with "Tundra" – epic, catchy, dark metal.

The band were formed in 2016 by famed ex-Hammerfall, Manowar, Yngwie Malmsteen’s Rising Force drummer Anders Johansson with his sons Karl and Nick Johansson. Soon after Mike Andersson was added as vocalist and the band began recording We Will Rise.

Now on to "Tundra," which, in the words of Karl demonstrates that: "The diversity is still definitely there just like on the first album. But this time around to quote my dad’s boss from the 80s ‘MORE IS MORE’!"

The lyrics on "Tundra" are predominantly about time, and centred on the stories of Volfram, the guardian of time and balance, and the character who adorns the album cover. Volfram travels from a past world, filled with the glory of castles, fairies and knights, to a future desolate city, where he ends up in the middle of an icy tundra, alone.

The recording of "Tundra" started in late 2019 with drums at Der Bunker followed by bass, guitar, growls and keyboard recordings at Harm Studios. Final vocal recordings were completed in February 2020.

Tungsten enlisted famed keyboard player, and drummer Anders’ brother, Jens Johansson (Rainbow, Stratovarius) to record a solo on the track "Here Comes the Fall." This marks the first time where Anders, Jens, Nick, and Karl Johansson have all appeared on a record together.

Tracklisting:

1. Lock and Load

2. Volfram’s Song

3. Time

4. Divided Generations

5. King Of Shadows

6. Tundra

7. Paranormal

8. Life and the Ocean

9. I See Fury

10. This is War

11. Here Comes the Fall