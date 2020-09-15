August Burns Red Announces Co-Headlining European Tour With Bury Tomorrow

August Burns Red have announced a UK and European co-headline tour with Bury Tomorrow in late 2021.

Support will come from Miss May I and Thornhill, with tickets on sale Friday 18th September, 9am BST.

The news follows August Burns Red's triumphant LP Guardians, released 3rd April 2020 via Fearless Records. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release, Guardians also peaked at #13 in the UK Rock & Metal Chart and received rave reviews from Metal Hammer, Kerrang!, and Rock Sound.

Full dates:

November 2021

12 - BRIGHTON Chalk

13 - SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall

14 - NEWCASTLE Northumbria University

15 - GLASGOW SWG3

17 - LEEDS Beckett SU

19 - MANCHESTER Ritz

20 - BIRMINGHAM Institute

21 - BRISTOL Academy

22 - NORWICH UEA

24 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

25 - LONDON Electric Ballroom

26 - PARIS Le Cabaret Sauvage

27 - BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique

28 - EINDHOVEN Effenaar

29 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

December 2021

1 - PRAGUE Meet Factory

2 - BERLIN Huxleys

3 - HAMBURG Docks

4 - LEIPZIG Felsenkeller

5 - WARSAW Proxima

6 - BRATISLAVA MMC

8 - BUDAPEST Durer Kert

9 - BUDAPEST Durer Kert

10 - NUREMBURG Lowensaal

11 - STUTTGART LLKA Longhorn

12 - LYON Ninkasi Kao

15 - MUNICH Backstage Werk

16 - FRANKFURT Batschkapp

17 - COLOGNE Live Music Hall

18 - MUNSTER Skaters Palace