August Burns Red Announces Co-Headlining European Tour With Bury Tomorrow
August Burns Red have announced a UK and European co-headline tour with Bury Tomorrow in late 2021.
Support will come from Miss May I and Thornhill, with tickets on sale Friday 18th September, 9am BST.
The news follows August Burns Red's triumphant LP Guardians, released 3rd April 2020 via Fearless Records. Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release, Guardians also peaked at #13 in the UK Rock & Metal Chart and received rave reviews from Metal Hammer, Kerrang!, and Rock Sound.
Full dates:
November 2021
12 - BRIGHTON Chalk
13 - SOUTHAMPTON Guildhall
14 - NEWCASTLE Northumbria University
15 - GLASGOW SWG3
17 - LEEDS Beckett SU
19 - MANCHESTER Ritz
20 - BIRMINGHAM Institute
21 - BRISTOL Academy
22 - NORWICH UEA
24 - LONDON Electric Ballroom
25 - LONDON Electric Ballroom
26 - PARIS Le Cabaret Sauvage
27 - BRUSSELS Ancienne Belgique
28 - EINDHOVEN Effenaar
29 - LUXEMBOURG Rockhal
December 2021
1 - PRAGUE Meet Factory
2 - BERLIN Huxleys
3 - HAMBURG Docks
4 - LEIPZIG Felsenkeller
5 - WARSAW Proxima
6 - BRATISLAVA MMC
8 - BUDAPEST Durer Kert
9 - BUDAPEST Durer Kert
10 - NUREMBURG Lowensaal
11 - STUTTGART LLKA Longhorn
12 - LYON Ninkasi Kao
15 - MUNICH Backstage Werk
16 - FRANKFURT Batschkapp
17 - COLOGNE Live Music Hall
18 - MUNSTER Skaters Palace
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "August Burns Red Announces Tour With Bury Tomorrow"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.