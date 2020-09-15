Crematory Releases New Music Video "Like The Tides"

German pioneers of European gothic metal Crematory have released a heart-wrenching version of the 90s ballad "Like The Tides" along with an atmospherically arranged music video.

With the cover version of this !distain classic, Crematory showcases another aspect of their musical expertise. The accompanying audio-visual features original !distain shots leading up to a vigorous symbiosis of expressive Crematory ambience and Connie Andreszka’s vocals.

Crematory is well known for their harsh wave of industrial metal and gothic dimness – but this cover version proves that they are maintaining versatility in the latest stage of their long career.

The music video presents both their passion for music and the melodic side of Crematory's musical identity. Their latest release, Unbroken, connects all shades - on the one hand underlining the significance of strength and determination, while on the other, remaining faithful to the darker and existential roots of the scene the band was born in in the 90s. Crematory pursue their conquest towards the dark Parnassus of gothic metal finesse, their spirit unbroken ready to face the challenges of life.

Markus Jüllich, Crematory, on the new single:

"This song has been a part of my life since the nineties and symbolizes an emotionally charged ballad, which is perfectly fitting for Crematory. I would say it’s like the 2.0 version of our ballad 'Perils of the wind!'"