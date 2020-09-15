Limited-Edition Death - "Spiritual Healing" Double Bobblehead LP Package Coming October 15th

Band Photo: Death (?)

Relapse will be releasing a limited-edition Death "Spiritual Healing" double bobblehead on October 15, 2020. This 7'' tall and hand-numbered bobblehead figure comes together with a custom butterfly effect "Spiritual Healing" LP, both exclusive to this strictly limited to 500 units package.