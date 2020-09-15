Daughter Chaos (Ex-Armageddon, Ex-The Obsessed, Etc.) Premiere New Song "The Space Born" From Upcoming Self-Titled Debut EP

U.S.-based death metal trio Daughter Chaos (ex-Armageddon, ex-The Obsessed, etc.) premiere a new song called "The Space Born". The track is taken from their impending self-titled debut EP, which will be out in stores later this year.

Check out now "The Space Born" below.





Tell the band:

"The verses of this song tell of an unwanted revelation; The existence of an elite class walking among us on this Earth. They keep the populace blind, as they cull and condemn us to a vibration of death and destruction.

Forging onward, the chorus echos a voice of hope. We are cosmic beings, there is freedom beyond this flesh existence. In essence, a call to shatter the bonds that have held us, and set us free to our infinite potential.

Now, more than ever, this message is relevant and needs to be heard”