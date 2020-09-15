Ottone Pesante Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Doomood"

Faenza, Italy-based brass doom metal outfit Ottone Pesante premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Doomood", which will be out in stores September 18 via Bandcamp.

Check out now "Doomood" in its entirety below.

Explains the band:

“Doomood is a slower and darker album. It’s brass atmospheric doom metal played with just a trumpet, a trombone and drums. It’s a palindrome album, so that you can listen to it from the beginning to the end and vice versa and you will hear almost the same music. It’s about the abyss inside everyone, dug by a ‘parasite’ that proceeds slowly, inexorable, unrestrainable. That creature can change skin or face, it can deceives us to stop for a moment, but it will go on without rest in a distressing spiral, annihilating us.”