Disrupted Premiere New Song "Human Stew" From Upcoming New Album "Pure Death"
Swedish death metal band Disrupted premiere a new song entitled "Human Stew", taken from their upcoming new album "Pure Death", which will be out in stores October 26th via Memento Mori. A vinyl LP release date has been scheduled for October 09 by De:Nihil Records.
Check out now "Human Stew" below.
