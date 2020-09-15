Disrupted Premiere New Song "Human Stew" From Upcoming New Album "Pure Death"

Swedish death metal band Disrupted premiere a new song entitled "Human Stew", taken from their upcoming new album "Pure Death", which will be out in stores October 26th via Memento Mori. A vinyl LP release date has been scheduled for October 09 by De:Nihil Records.

Check out now "Human Stew" below.



