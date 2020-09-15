Gargoyl (Revocation, Ayahuasca Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Plastic Nothing” Video

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Gargoyl (Revocation, Ayahuasca) premiere their new single and music video “Plastic Nothing“ streaming via YouTube below. The band‘s self-titled debut release will land in stores on October 09th through Season Of Mist.





Comments guitarist/singer Luke Roberts:

“Why am I so afraid that my body, my possessions, and even my mind are in a state of constant dissolution? Why am I so afraid of the idea that every atom in my body came from dirt and will soon return?

Maybe the tighter I hang on to being a person, being permanent, secure, the more I suffer. Maybe the tighter i hang onto the idea of a perfect world the faster it burns. Fear is like a bully that offers you protection in exchange for obedience.

Perhaps if I hang on less tightly, the sum of my short fleeting life could mean something more than just living in a constant state of fear right up until my inevitable death bed.”