Of Feather And Bone Premiere New Single “Entropic Self Immolation”
Of Feather And Bone‘s new effort “Sulfuric Disintegration” is scheduled for a November 13th release date by Profound Lore. Below you can stream the advance track “Entropic Self Immolation” off of the album:
“Sulfuric Disintegration” track listing:
01 – “Regurgitated Communion”
02 – “Entropic Self Immolation”
03 – “Noctemnania”
04 – “Consecrated And Consumed”
05 – “Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)”
06 – “Baptized In Boiling Phlegm”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Six Feet Under Posts New Lyric Video Online
- Next Article:
Gargoyl Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Of Feather And Bone Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.