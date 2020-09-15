Of Feather And Bone Premiere New Single “Entropic Self Immolation”

Of Feather And Bone‘s new effort “Sulfuric Disintegration” is scheduled for a November 13th release date by Profound Lore. Below you can stream the advance track “Entropic Self Immolation” off of the album:

“Sulfuric Disintegration” track listing:

01 – “Regurgitated Communion”

02 – “Entropic Self Immolation”

03 – “Noctemnania”

04 – “Consecrated And Consumed”

05 – “Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)”

06 – “Baptized In Boiling Phlegm”