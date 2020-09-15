"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Of Feather And Bone Premiere New Single “Entropic Self Immolation”

posted Sep 15, 2020 at 2:21 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Of Feather And Bone‘s new effort “Sulfuric Disintegration” is scheduled for a November 13th release date by Profound Lore. Below you can stream the advance track “Entropic Self Immolation” off of the album:

“Sulfuric Disintegration” track listing:

01 – “Regurgitated Communion”
02 – “Entropic Self Immolation”
03 – “Noctemnania”
04 – “Consecrated And Consumed”
05 – “Sulfuric Sodomy (Disintegration Of Christ)”
06 – “Baptized In Boiling Phlegm”

