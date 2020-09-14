Six Feet Under Posts New Lyric Video "Zodiac" Online
On October 2nd, Six Feet Under will release their seventeenth full-length, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "Nightmares Of The Decomposed," a lyric video for the new single, "Zodiac," can be viewed below.
The album will be available in the following formats:
- jewelcase-CD
- digipak-CD (EU exclusive)
- ltd. box set (incl. digipak CD, bonus CD, flag, face mask)
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- dark viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- blood red / white marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- bloody pale skin marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- clear red / blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Six Feet Under Posts New Lyric Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.