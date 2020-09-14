Six Feet Under Posts New Lyric Video "Zodiac" Online

On October 2nd, Six Feet Under will release their seventeenth full-length, "Nightmares Of The Decomposed," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of "Nightmares Of The Decomposed," a lyric video for the new single, "Zodiac," can be viewed below.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- jewelcase-CD

- digipak-CD (EU exclusive)

- ltd. box set (incl. digipak CD, bonus CD, flag, face mask)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- dark viole(n)t marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- grey / blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- blood red / white marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- bloody pale skin marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- clear red / blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive)